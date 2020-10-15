Tinubu, MC Oluomo, Baba Alado Under Fire As Thugs Attack Protesters in Alausa

Posters in Lagos State have accused a former governor of Lagos State and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo and Baba Alado of sponsoring thugs to attack protesters at Alausa in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses have said the protesters all highlighted from a BT bus owned by the Lagos State government.

https://twitter.com/paul_osawe/status/1316676456756506626?s=19

https://twitter.com/nicholasibekwe/status/1316658026867240962?s=19

https://twitter.com/Nedunaija/status/1316676109493297153?s=19

Its not NURTW people. Its MC Oluomo's boys! And he's the uncommissioned Governor of Lagos state, sponsored by Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu https://t.co/RyOjkiFLYB — Martha (@Marhta__) October 15, 2020

UPDATE: Protesters managed to copy one of the Lagos State owned BRT bus' serial number; s/n 240171 that MC Oluomo and Baba Alado thugs arrived with at Alausa.



Please RT AGGRESSIVELY for awareness! 📣📢#AlausaProtest #EndSARS #EndSWAT #Anonymous — Aisha Yesufu (@Aisha_yesuf) October 15, 2020

His name is Adagun from Agege, He’s one of the Thugs that assaulted #AlausaProtest today, RT aggressively!#EndSARS #EndSWAT #EndNASSpay



Anonymous | Jack | Mesut | James Nwafor | Adamu | The Nass MC Oluomo Aunty Funke Baba Alado Lagos State Mushin Buratai LASG NURTW Obasa Army pic.twitter.com/sBfvd0hhSw — The Duke 👑 (@Duke_CBE) October 15, 2020

Lets sign a petition to deport MC OLUOMO'S KIDS FROM USA

They can't be in USA safe while their father send thugs after Nigerian youths who are trying to make Nigeria better.

If the country is good why did he send his children to USA — #EndSWAT #EndSARS (@btominsi) October 15, 2020

Nigerians let this be our evidence to the whole world that the protest was a peaceful one until MC Oluomo and Tinubu sent his thugs to make it violence while the police were standing and watching to protect them. #Anonymous #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/bTN1obgb4T — EndSwat (@EnndSwat) October 15, 2020

The whole world has to know that MC Oluomo n Baba Alado sent thugs to Alausa to sabotage the peaceful protest that was going on there. They boarded Lagos State owned BRT buses n police just ignored this. We won't be intimidated!!!#AlausaProtest #EndSWAT — Dr Toolz #EndSWAT (@toolzdeyforyou) October 15, 2020

We’ve found Him, his name is Adagun Osha, He’s one of the thugs that attacked in #AlausaProtest RT MORE AGGRESSIVELY!!#EndSARS #EndSWAT

Anonymous Jack Mesut James Nwafor Adamu MC Oluomo COVID-19 Baba Alado Lagos State Mushin Buratai LASG NURTW Obasa Army Davies Falz Government pic.twitter.com/jglMmP2yk8 — The Duke 👑 (@Duke_CBE) October 15, 2020