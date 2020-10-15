0 comments

Tinubu, MC Oluomo, Baba Alado Under Fire As Thugs Attack Protesters in Alausa

Posters in Lagos State have accused a former governor of Lagos State and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo and Baba Alado of sponsoring thugs to attack protesters at Alausa in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses have said the protesters all highlighted from a BT bus owned by the Lagos State government.

