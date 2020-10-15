Tinubu, MC Oluomo, Baba Alado Under Fire As Thugs Attack Protesters in Alausa

Posters in Lagos State have accused a former governor of Lagos State and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo and Baba Alado of sponsoring thugs to attack protesters at Alausa in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses have said the protesters all highlighted from a BT bus owned by the Lagos State government.

Hold Sanwoolu responsible if any harm comes to the protesters in Alausa, Lagos. Hold him responsible, not MC Oluomo, not Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Lagos State has one CSO, and that's Sanwoolu. #EndSARS #Anonymous #EndSARSImmediately #AlausaProtest #EndSWAT — Mr Macaroni (@paul_osawe) October 15, 2020

Bouncers should be sent to Lekki protesters immediately, before Tinubu-Oluomo thugs get there. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) October 15, 2020

Nigerians let this be our evidence to the whole world that the protest was a peaceful one until MC Oluomo and Tinubu sent his thugs to make it violence while the police were standing and watching to protect them. #Anonymous #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/bTN1obgb4T — EndSwat (@EnndSwat) October 15, 2020

The whole world has to know that MC Oluomo n Baba Alado sent thugs to Alausa to sabotage the peaceful protest that was going on there. They boarded Lagos State owned BRT buses n police just ignored this. We won't be intimidated!!!#AlausaProtest #EndSWAT — Dr Toolz #SARSMUSTEND (@toolzdeyforyou) October 15, 2020

We’ve found Him, his name is Adagun Osha, He’s one of the thugs that attacked in #AlausaProtest RT MORE AGGRESSIVELY!!#EndSARS #EndSWAT

We've found Him, his name is Adagun Osha, He's one of the thugs that attacked in #AlausaProtest RT MORE AGGRESSIVELY!!#EndSARS #EndSWAT