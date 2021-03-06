Tinubu To Sanwo-Olu: Your Emergence Saved Lagos From Wrong Direction

Lagos State was heading in a wrong direction within 2017-2018 before the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was elected, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said.

Tinubu said upon assumption of office, Sanwo-Olu had turned the ship of the state into the right direction.

The former state governor disclosed this on Friday at the opening of 1.4km-long Agege Pen Cinema flyover which commenced in December 2017 during the administration of ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who was absent at the inauguration.

Tinubu said Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had shown good leadership quality since they took on the mantle of governance.

His words, “Sometime in 2017-2018, the ship of this state seemed to have headed in a very wrong direction. History had it that we came together, an election came and we chose a democratically-elected government of the people, our people, and for the people. They say ‘who is Babajide Sanwo-Olu’? We said, ‘you will find out’.

“Ever since Babajide became the captain of the ship of our state, he has turned it round to the right direction of progress, development, and good leadership quality. Both of you (Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat) and the entire cabinet have demonstrated unequal determination to redevelop and rebuild for the people of Lagos. You have made us see a fine and determined government for the progress and quality of life of our people.

“We have a team led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, partnered with Hamzat, and it is a team of great performers and doers. Out of adversity, you make prosperity. Instead of showing demonstration and frustration, you put your hands on the plough. Since then, Lagos State has become one giant construction site throughout the nation. We thank you for not letting us down.”