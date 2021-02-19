Tinubu Warns Against Turning Nigeria’s Security Challenges To Ethnic, Religious Crises

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians not to turn the present security challenges across the country into ethnic, tribal or religious crises.

While speaking at the eight-day Fidau prayers for the late civilian governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande on Friday, Tinubu urged warring parties across the country to embrace peace.

He said anyone who had experienced ethnic confrontation or religious war before would not pray for one in Nigeria.

His Words, “Nigeria is currently facing crises, crisis of insurgency, of banditry and all aspects of insecurity. But God Almighty who made this country one of the largest and most resourceful countries will guide and protect us”.

“In memory of Baba Jakande, I appeal today to all of us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now to ethnic, tribal and religious crises”.

“Only God Almighty will judge our faith, only Him is perfect. We usually beseech Allah to direct us on the right path. However, it’s left for us, left for me, left for you, left for the Ulamas to do the right thing”.

“The Ulamas, you are very critical in the present situation. In your prayers, commitments, Uthubas, etc, all your sermons must be geared towards peace, tolerance, stability and togetherness”.