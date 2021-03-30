Tinubu Will Not Contest for 2023 Presidential Ticket – Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi state has said that Bola Tinubu, a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will not run for president in the 2023 general election.

Yahaya Bello made the remarks while speaking as a guest of BBC Pidgin.

When questioned about his chances of clinching the APC ticket if Tinubu will contest, Yahaya Bello opined that “Tinubu knows his limitations and would rather advocate for the younger generation to take over the leadership of the country, deeming the APC chieftain as a “Kingmaker”.

“Our national leader, Tinubu, is a revered statesman, well-respected by all, including me. I know that he is a smart mentor. He has brought up a lot of leaders in this country. He’s a wonderful kingmaker. And I know surely that he wants this country to be on auto-cruise very soon.

“He knows his qualities and limitations. He knows who will be able to drive this country to a successful future. He will be part of those that will make a better and youthful president for this country. I believe in his judgement,” he said.

Yahaya Bello has already declared his intent to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

Tinubu has also recently ramped up political junkets across the North in preparation for his 2023 presidential run. He chaired Arewa House Lecture in Kaduna on Saturday.

The Bola Tinubu Annual Colloquium was also held on Monday at the Kano State Government House, amidst resistance from Northern Youths.