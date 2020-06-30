Tinubu’s Daughter, MC Oluomo,Others To Supervise Lagos Recruitment as Nigerians React On Social Media

The Federal Government has appointed the daughter of All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader and Iyaloja-General, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo; and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo alongside others that will supervise the recruit youths in Lagos.

The the 20-member committee that will oversee the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos as part of the 1000 persons per Local government area selection that would be engaged by the Federal Government in the Special Public Works Programme.

Others appointed include former local government chairman, Kayode Elesin; the Commissioner for Works, Bamgbose Martins; the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Alexander Bamgbola; Commissioner for Rural Development, Cornelius Ojelabi; and APC woman leader for Lagos-Central, Mrs. Fadekemi Otitonaiye.

Former Chief Whip of the Lagos House of Assembly, Omotayo Oduntan-Oyelodun; and a member of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s campaign team, Wale Adelana are also on the committee.

Three monarchs were included in the committee alongside seven others- Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi; Mrs. Modupe Ola, Ashiru Olakunle, Labrar Folami, Olufeko Adebowale, Serena Edward and Akanni Babatunde.

Keyamo had on Monday inaugurated, by virtual means, the 20-member committees in the 36 States and the FCT that will select the 1000 persons per Local government area that would be engaged by the Federal Government in the Special Public Works Programme.

The programme seeks to employ about 774, 000 youths for three months and they would be engaged in unfskilled jobs such as sweeping streets, clearing drainages, controlling traffic and road construction among others.

The youths are to be paid N20,000 a month.

However Nigerian have taken to social media expressing how they feel about the appointment of the popular Transport boss, MC Oluomo.

Wonder shall never end. I told you MC Oluomo will still be a governor in Lagos. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) June 30, 2020

MC Oluomo and Co to recruit…

WHO jinxed this country? pic.twitter.com/AdBPzlYIWr — Ambassador. Ben-Collins (@ABencollins) June 30, 2020

You'll see lowly lows holding key positions in Nigeria that will make you regret ever darken the gate of any educational institution. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) June 30, 2020

Regardless of what anybody reads to this, it makes sense to me.



MC Oluomo is NURTW leader in Lagos. Ms Tinubu-Ojo is the market leader of Lagos.



Who should be part of the committee for the FG 774,000 jobs meant for the grassroots if not these kind of people closest to them? https://t.co/rSp5x2Hvz4 — Lanre Reactivated (@Coolboy_lanre) June 30, 2020

No space for lower class citizens in Nigeria — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) June 30, 2020

From Chairman NURTW to being part of committee of Federal recruitment



MC oluomo is now an Expertise, Chuckles 😁😂



From Lagos to Abuja, Chai 😀🙆 Connections keeps strengthening



Another lopsided appointment awaits and Money Laundering



The employees will be affected again — Adedoyin (@Its_Adedoyin) June 30, 2020