Tinubu’s Refusal To Comment Against Herders Is Because He Doesn’t Want To Offend Buhari – Adebanjo

A Chieftain of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has said, former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is afraid to speak on the activities of herders in the south-west because he does not want to offend President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this while speaking in an online interview (The Roundtable) with The PUNCH, on Wednesday.

He said Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), refused to comment on the issue because of his 2023 presidential ambition.

His words, “Everybody knows who Tinubu is. Don’t bring me to that controversy. Tinubu does not represent us. All that is happening in Oyo now, what has he said? When they (gunmen) killed the Oba in Ekiti, what did he say?”.

“He didn’t say anything that will oppose Buhari because he is thinking Buhari will make him the president. So, he doesn’t want to say anything to offend him. Amongst all the governors he sponsored, Akeredolu has the courage that it is the people of the western region that they are serving”.

“I don’t buy the propaganda of the defence of the federal government that how do you know they are Fulani? That is escapist statement”.

Furthermore, “For the past five years, we have been talking about the same thing. And when they are caught, they will say, they are not local Fulani. And you can’t explain how these foreign Fulani came to attack your people. You see the absolute negligence, dereliction of duty and incompetence in protecting lives and property as commander-in-chief?”.

“If you are a competent defender of the Nigerian people, the Fulani herdsmen won’t be committing all forms of atrocities unabated”. He added.