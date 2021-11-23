Tips to stop hair fall
List of some foods essential for hair health
By : Mehwish
Like other parts of the body, hair is also an important part of our body. Hair fall is a major problem among the boys and men. There are many causes of hair fall such as stress, vitamin deficiencies, aging effect, pregnancy, hormonal imbalance, cancer treatment and heredity.
Here are some tips that help you to reduce hair fall.
- Do not use hair heat hair styling tools.
- Brush your hair with a soft brush.
- Do not put bleach and any other chemical on your hair.
- Apply onion juice on your hair to stop hair fall. Apply it twice a week.
- Aloe Vera is good for skin hair and body. Apply Aloe Vera gel directly on your hair and massage it with soft hands. This will help you to stop hair fall.
- Olive oil massage is good for scalp and hair. Use twice a week to stop hair fall.
Hair transplant is a method to stop hair fall but it is too costly and most people cannot afford this.
Here is a list of some foods that is essential for your hair health and it will help you to reduce hair fall.
List of some foods essential for hair health
- Eggs have a rich amount of protein and biotin that is good for hair growth.
- Carrots have vitamin A which is used for moisturising our hair from roots to top.
- Oats have iron, zinc, and Omega 6 fatty acid properties that are good for hair growth.
- Spinach is a rich source of vitamin A, C, and iron. It improves your hair health.
- Avocados and seeds have vitamin E and zinc that help you to stop hair fall.
- Fish likes salmon have mega 3 fatty acid properties that help for growing hair and keep them shiny and strong.
- Barley and lentils are also good for hair. Kiwi, sweet potatoes, low-fat dairy products, and beans are good for hair health and help you to stop hair loss.