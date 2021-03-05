Tiv Forum Condemns Killing of Dr. Terkura Suswam

The Tiv Forum in the National Assembly Abuja on Friday, condemned the killing of Chief Dr Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of ex-Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam.

They kicked against the horrible killing of Dr Suswam after an emergency meeting held in Abuja.

The condemnation was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Association, Mr Elijah Vanger.

The group urged Nigerian youths to at every given time sue for peace and dialogue.

The statement read in parts, “The Forum has condemned the brutal killings happening in the country, most especially Dr Suswam’s murder that happened in his house in Anyiin Logo local Government of Benue State.

“We are bitter, that the killing is not only brutal but ungodly.

“On that note, we beseech the Benue State government, to act and bring the perpetrators to justice, so that they face the long arm of the law.

The Federal government on their part should also step up security setup so as to end all forms of criminality in the country”, the statement continued.