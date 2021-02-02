To Defeat COVID-19, Everyone Must Be Vaccinated – FG

The Federal Government has said that everybody has to be vaccinated in order to defeat COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, “The arrival of vaccines has given hope to humanity that a solution has been found. This does not however mean that the Non-pharmaceutical interventions NPIs would be discarded. Going forward it shall be NPIs + vaccines for everyone to completely get over the pandemic”.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that no body is safe around the world until every one is vaccinated. That is why we are now gathered here today, to sensitise you and seek your inputs on the strategy to be jointly adopted and the role you will play in carrying the message on vaccines to all adherents of the Christian faith”.

Furthermore, “I urge us to be frank, innovative and adopt common objectives of collaboration and determination to overcome the pandemic by reaching out to all adherents of our faith on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Every Christian should be an advocate for the vaccines”. He said.