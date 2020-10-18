To Preserve Nigeria’s Polio-Free Status, Children Should Be Vaccinated At Home – Nutritionist

Henrietta Ene-Obong, Professor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics at Calabar University, Cross River State, says that if Nigeria needs to retain its polio-free status, health workers need to visit homes in rural areas to ensure that children obtain regular immunisation.

According to her, by restricting contacts and overcrowding at health facilities, the home visit will reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Prof. Ene-Obong emphasized that to avoid going back to where it began, the country must continue with the polio campaign.

“She said,” To ensure that children do not neglect their regular immunisation, health workers should visit homes in rural communities.

“In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, nurses should go to where women are to vaccinate their infants. Moving to where they are eliminate at overcrowding at the health facilities.

In addition, the nutritionist said, “We need to continue the polio campaign because if we claim now that we have been certified free and relentless, we may go back to where we started.”