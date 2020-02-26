”To think they said I’d never achieve anything” – Tyson Fury says in new inspirational post

Three days after surpassing the odds to defeat Deontay Wilder to clinch the WBC Heavyweight belt, Boxer Tyson Fury has taken to his instagram page to share a note of inspiration/advice to his fans.

Fury, who floored Wilder twice on Sunday morning in Las Vegas before giving him a technical knock out in the seventh round to clinch the WBC belt.

Fury took to his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon to inspire his followers saying ‘he’s been written off his whole career’ while also thanking his fans for supporting him from when he was mentally unstable and addicted to drugs till now he is a world champion again.

Posting on IG, Fury wrote:

”With the right mind set anything is possible, I’ve been wrote off all my life and to think they said I’d never achieve anything, just goes to show what a human is capable of.!” Massive thank you to everyone who supported me in my comeback your the best fans ever, god bless you all.”