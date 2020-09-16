“TOGETHER” Buhari Tags 2020 Independence Day Celebration As He Unveils Logo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the the Nigeria at 60 Logo for the 2020 independence day celebration.

Buhari who presided over a virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the State House disclosed that “TOGETHER” the theme for this year’s celebration was carefully choosen after an internet challenge was open to all Nigerians to select their most preferred from a set of four options.



According to him, the theme is in honour of our founding fathers, who in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together to fight for Nigeria’s independence.

The president explained that though the celebration is a remarkable one that calls for pomp and pageantry, but following but the global COVID-19 pandemic, they would only be within the limitations placed by the COVID-19.

Full text of Buhari’s speech at the FEC meeting;

​Today, we stand on the threshold of history as we formally begin a series of activities commemorating Nigeria’s Diamond Anniversary. The task history has saddled me with today is to proclaim a theme that will keep us united, help us forge ahead and unveil a logo that will form the critical pillars which our 11 month modest commemorative activities would rest on. ​

Celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act differently, has also foisted on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration.

Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that would appropriately define the theme.

​Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I am happy to let you know that the logo I would be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people.

I am informed that the selected option depicts our togetherness, a country of over 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND we are.

This, to me, is a special appreciation to our most precious asset – our people. Everywhere you go, Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture.

Furthermore, I am also made aware that the neatly encrusted Diamond on the Nigerian Map symbolizes our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people with our sparkle to the admiration of the world.

In the same vein, the pear green and dark green colours should respectively remind us of our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land. All these properties make us unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa’s largest economy.

It is, therefore, with a deep feeling of national pride that I hereby announce to you, that TOGETHER shall be the theme of our Nation’s Sixtieth Anniversary Celebration.

Our founding fathers, In spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came TOGETHER to fight for Nigeria’s independence. This shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.

It is to the Glory of God and in celebration of the attainment of the Diamond Age of 60 by our great Nation that I hereby unveil the preferred anniversary logo for this momentous occasion in our Nation’s history.

At this juncture, let me thank Members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Nigeria’s Sixtieth Anniversary Celebration for the work they have done so far and remind them that this is just the beginning.

As we celebrate this anniversary, this government would work towards greater inclusiveness and look forward to the participation of all Nigerians.

God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.