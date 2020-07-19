Tolulope Arotile: NAF Rules Out “Foul Play” In Flying Officer’s Death

The Nigerian Air Force has ruled out the possibility of foul play in the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile.

NAF revealed in a News conference held on Sunday, that the death of flying officer, Tolu Arotile, was caused by “brute force and severe injuries”, following a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna on Tuesday.

NAF spokesperson, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the driver of the vehicle that knocked down the late officer, Mr Nehemiah Adejo and the two other occupants of the car will be handed over to the police for prosecution since it is a civil case.

The Nigerian Air Force earlier revealed Arotile’s killer, disclosing that Adejoh was the ex-classmate who drove the vehicle that knocked down Arotile who later died in the hospital.

NAF had on Saturday promised to give details of its preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Arotile in a press conference on Sunday.

In a report of NAF’s preliminary investigation, Daramola explained that the late Arotile met three of her former schoolmates at the Air Force Secondary School now Air Force Comprehensive School Kaduna on the day of the unfortunate incident.

“Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA. It is noteworthy that Messrs Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians who live outside NAF Base Kaduna, but were on their way to visit one Mrs Chioma Ugwu, wife of Squadron Leader Chukwuemeka Ugwu, who lives at Ekagbo Quarters on the Base

“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Mr Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the Deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction.

“In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries”, he said.

“It was however discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Mr Nehemiah Adejo, did not have a valid driver’s license.

“Being a civil case, the matter will be handed over to the Nigeria Police with a view to further investigating and charging the suspects to court in accordance with extant laws”.