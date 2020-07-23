TolulopeArotile: Jonathan Eulogies Arotile, Her Legacy Will Serve As An Inspiration To Youths, Girl Child

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile as a brave patriot who pushed herself beyond limit to demonstrate her uncommon love for her country.



Jonathan in a series of tweet today expressed his admiration for late Arotile whose memory and legacy he said will continue to serve as an inspiration to youths and the girl child in particular.



According to him, the late Flying Officer had made the whole country proud.



He said, “In 2011 when my administration introduced females into the Nigeria Defence Academy to train as combatants, for the first time, it was to give equal opportunities to all men and women of the armed forces and encourage highly driven female.

“Officers like Tolulope to excel in her chosen career, irrespective of their gender. I feel sad that such a young gallant officer would die at the prime of her life.

“I am however encouraged by the fact that she stood out as a pleasing fulfilment of our dream of an all-embracing Nigeria armed forces devoid of discrimination.

“By dedicating her young life to protect and defend Nigeria’s strength, honour and unity, her memory and legacy will continue to serve as a great inspiration to our youth especially our girls.



“May God grant her soul eternal rest”, he added.



The late Flying Officer was hit by an ex-classmate inside the Airforce Base in Kaduna who was reported to have reversed to enable him exchange pleasantries with her.



Following the impact of the accidebt Arotile died after sustaining head injuries.



The body of the late Arotile has arrived the Military Cemetery in Abuja as she Is being accorded full military honours while being laid to rest today.