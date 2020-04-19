Tom and Jerry Cartoon Director Dies at 95

The Oscar winning Tom and Jerry animator, illustrator and director Eugene Merille Deitch has died at the age of 95. The news was confirmed by his Czech publisher Petr Himmel on the 16th of April 2020.

Deitch is said to have died in his apartment at prague, Czech Republic, but no further details have been revealed about the cause of death.

The Filmaker was survived by a wife and 3 sons who are also cartoonist and animators like their parents. Deitch was known for his influence in the animation industry and was highly recognized and respected within and outside his industry.