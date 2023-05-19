Top 7 Reasons Why You Should Play in Australian Online Casino

All over the world, Australians are known for their gambling passions. According to statistics, Australians spent approximately $208 billion on gambling in 2016-17. In subsequent years, this amount has grown to almost $242 billion. Currently, the number of Australians gambling at casinos is projected at a total of 2.3 million. This huge number accounts for 80 percent of Australia’s total adult population, which is the highest percentage for any country.

The history of gambling in Australia goes back to when migrants originally inhabited it. Gradually, as Australia’s population grew and its culture matured, gambling became one of the most popular forms of leisure for Australians. Today, according to the current statistics listed above, Australia is considered one of the largest markets for casino gaming, whether online or offline.

Is online gambling legal?

Yes, online gambling is legal in Australia, but with a caveat: it’s legal for customers.

As mentioned above, gambling has been an Australian tradition since the settlement of the continent. Till the end of the 1990s, the gambling industry did not have much of a problem. The first protests against gambling began to break out in the capital in the 2000s. It was clear to the Australian government that it was time to address the issue.

Over a year, the federal government held hearings on Internet gambling, presumably in response to public concerns about how the industry was affecting citizens.

The anti-internet gambling movement in Australia did not last long.

The only piece of legislation passed during this short time period was the Interactive Gambling Act of 2001, known as the IGA. A regulation under the new law was similar to the U.S. government model when it passed the UIGEA. With this law, online gambling is not illegal for customers; it is directed against gambling providers.

Here’s what qualifies as a crime under the IGA:

“…anyone who provides interactive gambling services to a customer physically located in Australia.”

Gaming providers found in violation of this law are subject to a fine of up to $1.1 million for each day of illegal activity.

Playing in an Australian online casino can provide players with several advantages and unique opportunities, and there are several reasons for this:

Highly Secure Sites

None of the best online casinos in Australia operate without a license. They follow a responsible gaming policy and all necessary regulations to offer their games around the world. At the same time, some of them are externally audited, as well as their games.

Besides, user data (from name and gender to financial information) is always protected by SSL encryption. Thus, there is a guarantee that the details will not be sent or received by someone else.

Wide Games Selection

The choice of gambling in Australian online casinos such as real money casino in australia is constantly expanding. At the beginning of the development of this area, customers were only available to the classic game of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. The main platforms offer various entertainment options, including a wide range of game choices, rare types, and even unique models. Moreover, many AUS sites cooperate with several providers at once, which allows them to maximize the list of gambling games.

Unique Bonuses for Players

Many online casinos in Australia offer a variety of bonuses to their players. These bonuses can include welcome bonuses for new players, no deposit bonuses, deposit bonuses for existing players, cashback bonuses, VIP programs, game-specific bonuses, and mobile bonuses.

Bonuses are often used to attract new players and retain existing players. They can provide players with extra funds to play, free poker spins, or other perks that enhance the gaming experience.

However, it is important to note that each bonus may come with certain conditions and stipulations that must be met before the prize can be claimed or withdrawn. These conditions may include wagering requirements, time limits, or restrictions on which games the bonus can be used.

Payment Methods Variety

Australian online casinos offer a variety of payment methods, including popular methods in Australia, Visa / MasterCard, Siru, e-vouchers, online banking, self-service terminals, Skrill, cryptocurrencies, and many others. This facilitates players to make deposits and withdrawals.

Quick Payout

The speed of payouts depends on the rules and procedures of each online casino in Australia. Some of them withdraw funds within minutes or hours. Even if it takes a couple of days, you can still collect all those winnings, especially if it’s done for security reasons.

Additionally, there is a wide range of options in both directions, both for deposits and withdrawals. This is a great addition to the convenience of every online casino.

Localized Content

Australian online casinos usually offer content tailored to local player preferences and tastes. This can include games with themes related to Australian culture and special promotions that may be of interest to players who are interested in Australia, its culture, nature, music, and so on.

Lots of Casino Tournaments

Some Australian online casinos hold regular tournaments where players can compete for prizes. This provides an opportunity to test your skills, compete against other players, and win additional prizes.

Final Thoughts

Australian players know better than anyone that online casinos are a great way to get away from your daily routine and everyday problems! No other online casino offers this degree of excitement. Luckily, the gambling industry is not experiencing a shortage in this sector. Many market-leading software providers work in this field, and each of them is ready to offer exceptional gaming solutions. Each of these software developers is chosen as a partner by Australian licensed online casinos. Their games have good RTP, a wide range of bets, a user-friendly interface, easy operation, and so on.

However, you should not forget that gambling can involve the risk of losing money. Always play responsibly and set limits on your gambling sessions to avoid financial problems.