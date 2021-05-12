Top ACN Politician and Lagos Socialite Arrested for Cocaine Trafficking

Asekun Kehinde Sakiru, a member of the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and security coordinator for the Lagos LCDA elections has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for drug trafficking.

A statement according Femi Baba Femi, the Agency’s spokesperson stated that Asekun was on May 7, at about 9:40 p.m, intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while trying to take a Virgin Atlantic flight to London, UK.

The Agency stated that Asekun was on the wanted list of the MMIA Command of the Agency in connection to a case involving one Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim who was arrested with 6.45kg of cocaine in December 2020.”

The statement read ; “At the point of his arrest, Asekun was caught with a kilogramme of cocaine concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his suitcase.”

” Mr Asekun was a London based baron and a politician who “was at different times between 2004 and 2014 the vice-chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA. He had also contested and lost elections for house of representatives in 2007 and Lagos state house of assembly in 2015.”

“The suspect claims to be an international automobile dealer in his statement to the anti-drug trafficking organisation. The agency however said it was yet to verify his source of wealth from its investigation so far, it further added that, “in the course of tracking him, the sum of N131 million was seized from his account, and another N14 million also blocked in the account of one of his traffickers, Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim, bringing the total sum so far recovered from him to N145 million.”