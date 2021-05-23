Top Legislative Aide Extols Abubakar Shekau, Calls Him a Hero (PHOTOS)

Abdulkadir Rahis, a member of the House of Representatives from Borno State has sacked Bukar Tanda who is an aide of his for describing Abubakar Shekau, the Boko Haram leader who committed suicide recently, as a “true hero”.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Tanda had taken to his Facebook page on Thursday to describe the nefarious terrorist leader as a “true hero” for blowing up himself.

In the now-deleted Facebook post, Tanda praised Abubakar Shekau saying;

“I admire and appreciate his courage to terminate his life. He lived a life of a hero and died a true hero. He did it in such a way that not even traces of his corpse will be found,”.

Abdulkadir Rahis in dismissing the Boko Haram sympathiser wrote;

“I wish to formally write and notify you of the termination of your appointment as my legislative aide, forthwith.

“Your actions, utterances and opinion of recent are at variance with my interest, that of my constituency and our great party, the APC (All Progressives Congress).

“The letter also serves as a disclaimer to any action or position you took or wish to take, on any matter that may have the remotest connection with me as a person or my office.”

Tanda was subsequently quizzed by security agents and later in a Facebook post made a post regretting his actions.

He wrote ; “I have learnt a life lesson and have now had a clear idea of the companies to relate with.

“To Honourable Abdulkadir Rahis, I cannot find the right words to express my appreciation for the opportunity to serve as your aide and more importantly for the spirit of brotherhood you shared with me although our memorable years of togetherness. Your decision to terminate my appointment is well accepted and in good faith and I found nothing wrong with your decision. I wish you all the best in your endeavours,”.