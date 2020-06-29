Top Music Superstars Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Again At BET 2020 Awards

Nigerian musicians Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy and Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid have emerged winners for different categories in the Black Entertainment Television, BET 2020 awards.

While Burna Boy won the 2020 BET Award for Best International Act, for Wizkid Beyonce’s “Black Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid won him the BET Award for her category.

The ceremony for the first time was organised virtually and transmitted on TV due to the coronavirus pandemic saw Burna Boy receive the said award for the second simultaneously.

Burna Boy, who was nominated alongside Rema in the same category, beat the likes of Innoss’B fromDR Congo, Sho Madjozi from South Africa, Stormzy from United Kingdom, Dave from United Kingdo), Ninho from France and S.Pri Noir France to claim the highly coveted award.

Otherso who were awarded at the event included, Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion, Video of the Year – DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Lizzo, Viewers Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign and Best New Artist – Roddy Ricch.

Popular music sensation Beyoncé was also honoured with the Humanitarian Award for her decades-long commitment to philanthropy.