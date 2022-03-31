Top Porn Stars who Left the Religion for Showbiz

Following the religion has no place in the actresses associated with the pornographic film industry. However, there are also actresses who have completely abandoned their religion for this shameful career.

Allegra Cole, an American actress of porn videos, is also one of those who belonged to a very strict religious sect called Mormon.

From the American city of Salt Lake City Allegra Cole, gave up her religious life in the 40’s and started posting pornographic videos on her ONLY FANS account.

Now 51, Allegra Cole has become quite popular on social media. She has more than 1.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Nicole Michelle was a Christian pastor. Nicole later gave up her religious career to pursue a career in pornography and became a nude dancer.

She now lives in a $10 million luxury home in California. She said in a recent interview that she was earning $30,000 to 100,000 a month from her porn videos career.

Another porn star Skyler who was 39 years old. She was from North Carolina and belonged to the Mormon community. Due to religious teachings, she did not have sex for many years. But then she left religion and went to Los Angeles to work in the pornographic film industry.