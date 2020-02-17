0 comments

Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally

by on February 17, 2020
 

Topless protesters disrupted a Bernie Sanders campaign rally on Sunday, 
protesting against the senator’s support for legislation that favors dairy livestock.

Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally demanding he drops his support for dairy farmers (photos)

The anti-dairy protesters stormed the stage as presidential candidate Sanders was about to give his speech and then one fully clothed woman grabbed the mic away from Sanders’ hand to say;

‘Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture,’ she said. 

‘I believe in you…’ she continued, before the mic suddenly went dead before security moved toward her. The campaign’s live video feed of the event suddenly cut out.

Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally demanding he drops his support for dairy farmers (photos)

Then topless women mounted the stage and poured colored liquids over their bodies from containers marked ‘milk.’ with inscriptions like ‘die’ and ‘diary’ written on their bare chest.

READ  Touch Obasanjo And We Will Take Over Aso Villa, Political Party Warns Buhari


Security moved to stop the women and remove them from stage before Sanders continued his speech.


More photos below.

Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally demanding he drops his support for dairy farmers (photos)
Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally demanding he drops his support for dairy farmers (photos)
Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally demanding he drops his support for dairy farmers (photos)
Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally demanding he drops his support for dairy farmers (photos)

Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria

Animal RightsBernie Sanders

Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 