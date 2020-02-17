Topless animal rights protesters confront Bernie Sanders at campaign rally

Topless protesters disrupted a Bernie Sanders campaign rally on Sunday,

protesting against the senator’s support for legislation that favors dairy livestock.

The anti-dairy protesters stormed the stage as presidential candidate Sanders was about to give his speech and then one fully clothed woman grabbed the mic away from Sanders’ hand to say;

‘Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture,’ she said.

‘I believe in you…’ she continued, before the mic suddenly went dead before security moved toward her. The campaign’s live video feed of the event suddenly cut out.

Then topless women mounted the stage and poured colored liquids over their bodies from containers marked ‘milk.’ with inscriptions like ‘die’ and ‘diary’ written on their bare chest.



Security moved to stop the women and remove them from stage before Sanders continued his speech.



More photos below.