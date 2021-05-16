Total Blackout in Kaduna as Electric Company Joins Warning Strike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has shut down all the 33KV lines in Kaduna State in compliance with a directive from the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC.

Total blackout enveloped the State from midnight on Saturday following an earlier warning by the National Union of Electricity Employees that it had been directed by the NLC to join the warning strike.

The NLC has commenced mobilising its affiliates to ensure a total economic shutdown of Kaduna State as part of efforts to force the government of Malam Nasir El-Rufai to rescind its policy of the sack of workers.

The management of Kaduna Electric in a statement explained to its customers in Kaduna State that the service interruption as of Sunday was a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the NLC.

The statement reads;

POWER FAILURE DUE TO NLC’s INDUSTRIAL ACTION.

The Management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform its customers in Kaduna State that the service interruption currently being experienced in the State is as a result of the industrial action embarked upon @NERCNG @GovKaduna by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

In compliance with the NLC directive, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN has knocked off all our 33KV lines in Kaduna State.

Consequently, we are appealing to all communities, security agencies and vigilante groups to be vigilant so that men of underworld will not cash in on the situation to vandalise power supply installations.

Any suspicious movement around distribution sub-stations (transformers) should be reported to the relevant security agency.

We have the collective responsibility to protect these critical national assets in our neighborhood.

We once again appeal to both parties in the dispute to strive at an amicable resolution for normalcy to return.

Signed:

Abdulazeez Abdullahi

Head, Corporate Communication.

16/05/2021.