Tough Times Don’t Last, Says Fayose As Metuh Leaves Prison

By Seun Adeuyi

Ayodele Fayose, an ex-Ekiti State Governor, has reacted to the release of Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, on Thursday, the former governor wrote while referring to Metuh’s release, said tough times don’t last.

“Welcome back home Olisa Metuh, tough time don’t last. And to Justice Okon Abang, you will one day reap the rewards of the hardship and suffering your miscarriage of justice has made many Nigerians to go through,” he tweeted.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on December 16 nullified the seven years jail term imposed on Metuh by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Metuh was released from Kuje Prison Friday evening, following the fulling.