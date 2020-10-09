Toyin Abraham Apologizes After Backlash From Nigerians For Promoting Her Movie Amidst #EndSarsNow Protest

Popular Nollyhood Actress Toyin Abraham has apologised to Nigerians few hours after she promoted her movie online amidst the EndSarsNow protest currently ongoing across all states of the Federation.

Nigerians have taken to social media describing the actress as insensitive, according to them the promotion of her movie at this time appeared to be ill timed.

Following the backlash on twitter she apologised in a series of tweets on Friday, explaining that she has always been an active voice in the campaign against police brutality now code named EndSarsNow.

Her apology reads, “I apologize to everyone who may have viewed my post, promoting my new film, Fate of Alakada, as insensitive and inconsiderate. Truly, the campaign against police brutality is a crucial one, requiring all hands, including mine, on deck.

“Kindly forgive me but it is important I mention that long before today I have been active in the #endsars campaign. I have never failed to lend my voice to the fight for a better life for our youths in particular, and Nigerians in general.

“It is easy to blame this error on my social media handler but I gladly bear the brunt for it. I allowed the excitement of promoting my movie to override my responsibility to you, but now I stand corrected and stand with you to speak out against this menace.”

The EndSarsNow protest started on Sunday across different states in the country and is gaining more momentum as the days go by with hundreds of Nigerians pitching tents and swelling overnight at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex.