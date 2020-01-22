Toyota Recall 3.4M Cars Over Possible Malfunction

Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because of an electronic glitch that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes.

The recall, which includes 2.9 million U.S. vehicles, covers 2011-2019 Corolla, 2011-2013 Matrix, 2012-2018 Avalon and 2013-2018 Avalon Hybrid vehicles.

No cars are being recalled this time in Japan and Europe,” Toyota said.

The vehicles may have an electronic control unit that does not have adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in crashes, which could lead to incomplete or non-deployment of the airbags.

Toyota dealers will install a noise filter between the airbag control module and its wire harness if needed.