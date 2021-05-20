Traders Demand Compensation as ‘Demolition Man’ El’Rufai Destroys Livelihoods

Some traders of a community market at Angwan Shanu whose shops were affected by the latest demolition of markets by the Kaduna state government have called for compensation in order to move on with their business activities.

Located at Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state, the market was demolished by the Kaduna government on May 19 during the Nigeria Labour Congress’ procession.

The shop owners began the demolition themselves in order to retrieve doors, windows and other valuables they installed with their income before the deadline given to them by the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA).

In an interview with one of the market officials on Thursday, Malam Aliyu popularly known as Ali Mai Keji appealed to the government to promptly start the process of compensating them as promised in order to ameliorate hardship that would set in after losing their shops.

Similarly, Abubakar Saleh who lamented losing their shops appealed to the state governor to be fair and just while compensating them to enable them to continue with their business activities somewhere.

Also appealing for speedy compensation, Ibrahim Bello said he was lucky to have evacuated all his goods to his house before the expiration of the deadline given to them.

“All we are appealing to Nasir El-Rufai is to compensate us promptly so that we can rent other shops somewhere else to continue our businesses,” he said.

The ongoing demolition exercise of markets in Kaduna metropolis by the state government is supposedly aimed at remodelling and standardising them to enhance revenue derivation and development.