Traditional Birth Attendants Must Embrace HIV Prevention Practices, #COVID19 Guidelines– Lagos Aids Control Agency

The CEO of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, Dr. (Mrs.) Monsurat Adeleke, has urged Traditional Birth Attendants to embrace HIV and Universal prevention practices in the delivery of their Ante-Natal and Obstetric services while abiding by COVID-19 infection prevention control.

Dr. Adeleke stated this at the closing ceremony of the last batch of the sensitisation workshop for 100 registered TBAs on HIV prevention and the Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV.

She opined that the collaboration with TBAs will enable the Agency to attain its goal of achieving HIV free generation and the UNAIDS 90-90-90 initiative, aimed at the elimination of new HIV infections by Year 2030, through the reduction of transmission of HIV from mother to child.

Dr. Adeleke further advised the TBAs to maintain personal hygiene and other non-pharmacology intervention for the COVID-19 prevention amongst their clients.

The Chief Executive emphasised the need for the TBAs to adhere to the limitations as provided for in their operational guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, most especially the referral of HIV positive pregnant women to PMTCT facilities.