Tragedy Hits Nollywood, Veteran actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo is dead

The Yoruba genre of Nollywood has again been thrown into mourning following the death of talented thespian, Toyosi Arigbabuwo. Our correspondents gathered that Arigbabuwo died in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday after a brief illness. His death was painful and shocking to many stakeholders particularly as the movie industry genre not long ago lost thespians like Samuel Akinpelu otherwise called Alabi Yellow and Fasasi Olabankewin popularly called Dagunro. Some filmmakers and actors have also bemoaned the loss.