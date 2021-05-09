TRAGEDY IN CHURCH!! Popular Nigerian Socialite, Die After Allegedly Being Involved In Fire Accident, At A Lagos Celestial Church

It’s a shocking tragedy in a Celestial Church in Lagos as a popular socialite has reportedly died at a hospital in Gbagada, Lagos, after his body was on fire during a programme and prayer session in the Church.

The socialite who was reported to be named Kayode Badru allegedly met an untimely death while praying in the middle of burning candles in the church.

Reports say he died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Before his death, Badru had landed in Lagos from Dubai to attend the graduation ceremony of 40 students he gave scholarships to study at Academy For Innovative Art and Technology, (ACIATECH).

He was said to have visited his church on Wednesday for Isegun – (Victory) programme, after attending the graduation ceremony.

Badru was asked to kneel down at the middle of the church and was surrounded with white candles. He also held one candle in his hands.

While kneeling down, a prophet began to spray perfume on his body and within a few minutes, his body was on fire due to his closeness to the candles and strong attraction from the perfume.

He was said to have been rushed to a hospital in Gbagada, where he eventually died.