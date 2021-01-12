TRAGEDY!! Truck Kills Couple In Ogun Fatal Crash

By Onwuka Gerald

Tragedy struck on Tuesday in Ogun as two persons suspected to be husband and wife were crushed to death in a crash involving a Toyota Camry car, Sino truck and a motorcycle around Odogbara, on the Sagamu-Ogijo road.

The accident was confirmed in Abeokuta by the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in the state, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi.

According to him, “the accident which happened at 7.40am can be attributed to overspeeding, reckless driving and brake failure on the part of the motorcycle with no registration number.

His words, “The motorcycle hit the Camry car marked FKY-733 GF at the rear, fell across the road leaving the two passengers on the motorcycle to be crushed by the truck coming behind.

“In total, six people were involved in the accident, with one person injured, and two died.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness explained that the motorcyclist was inbound Sagamu from Ogijo axis, when in an attempt to overtake the Camry car, after getting past three trailers, hit the car from behind before falling on the road.

“Unfortunately, the inbound trailer ran over them and the two passengers died on the spot while the motorcyclist was injured. The deceased were husband and wife,” he added.

Akinbiyi said the deceased had been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.