Tragic: Thugs Severed Police Inspector’s Manhood After killing Him In Ebonyi

Mr Egu Omini, a police inspector had been reportedly murdered by some thugs in guise of EndSARS protest, after killing him, his manhood was also severed, this was done after snatching his AK47 rifle.

After the attack on the central police station, they then moved to kpirikpiri, Division C Ekumenyi police station and also set it ablaze after looting valuables like televisions, fans and others there.

They reportedly shot and injured another police inspector named Okewu Sunday who’s currently undergoing treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

In a statement released by the State commissioner of police, Mr. Philip Maku disclosed that the thugs gathered massively on Monday, 26th of October and attacked the Central police station, Abakaliki again for the second time, after looting the station, they then set it ablaze with all the police properties Therein.

NAN In a statement reported that “It was in the process of shooting continuously at policemen that they gruesomely killed Egu Omini before severing his manhood”