Train Services on the Lagos-Ibadan Route may be Suspended if Passengers Continue to Violate COVID-19 Regulations – Ameachi

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the government will suspend train services if Lagos-Ibadan Passengers continues to violate COVID-19 protocols.

The Minister said this while speaking on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) breakfast programme on Monday.

Amaechi said the Abuja-Kaduna service alone conveys about 4,000 people daily, hence the high risk of spreading the disease.

His Words, “If the Lagos-Ibadan passengers flout the COVID protocols, we will stop the train [services]. Don’t forget that we convey about 4,000 passengers in a day on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line”.

“Now, imagine that about 20 persons have coronavirus. They can transmit the same to the entire 4,000 passengers. If we take 2,000 to Abuja and 2,000 to Kaduna, the rate of transmission will be very high. We can’t continue that way”.

Continuing, “The same is applicable to Lagos. For us, we insist that everybody must obey the protocols. Wear your mask throughout the journey till you step down”.

“As far as we are concerned, we need to learn how to live with COVID-19. I really want to congratulate those that achieve this feat”.

The Minister added, “We were to inaugurate it in the first week of January. We had to stop doing minor completion because of the rise in COVID-19 transmission”.

“The timeline for the inauguration is dependent on COVID-19. If it stops today, we will need additional two weeks. It may not even need to stop completely.

“If it reduces drastically, we will be happy to go ahead and commission. This was our expectation but unfortunately, it shot up”. He said.