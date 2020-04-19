Treating Of #COVID19 Patients Privately Is Risky And Not Allowed, Says Minister Of Health Osagie Ehanire

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Friday said treating of COVID19 patients privately is risky and not allowed in the. Country.

Ehanire, who disclosed this during the briefing by Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, noted that although some private hospitals have shown interest to treat the virus, none have met the criteria to receive approval yet.

In his words:

“No accredited private hospital has been given approval in Abuja. Lagos is looking at some accredited hospitals. There’s one large hospital in Lagos that has called me and said they want to become a coronavirus treatment centre.

“The structure of the hospital is that they are ready to remove all present patients they have and do nothing but Coronavirus treatment. That would be good because they don’t stand the chance of cross-infection.

“But, at the moment, there is no hospital that has met the criteria.

“Treating of private patients is not allowed. It is risky. Coronavirus is one of the most easily transmitted diseases you can think of. So, it is not allowed to treat Coronavirus privately.”