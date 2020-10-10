Trey Songz, Big Sean, Buhari/Osibanjo’s Daughters, Join #EndSARS Brutality Campaign

The cry by Nigerians for Government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is gaining more grounds as American singer, Trey Songz and international rapper, Big Sean have joined the cry to disband SARS operation in Nigeria.

Trey Songz took to his twitter handle to express his dissatisfaction on incidence unfolding in Nigeria.

According to the singer, “After doing a little research, I would like to speak out on happening in Nigerian now. Their pleas to #EndSARS is real.

After doing a little research I would like to speak out against what’s going on in Nigeria right now. Their pleas to #EndSarsNow IS VERY REAL. I have so much love for my Nigerian fans and it’s so hurtful to hear whats happening. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 10, 2020

“I am hurt, as I have so much love for my Nigerian fans”, he said.

“In America, Police brutality is characterized by power abuse that is driven by race, adding that “To be extorted and killed by your own is disheartening.

Police brutality here in America often is an abuse of power driven by race. To be brutalized, extorted and murdered by your own people is unimaginable. Prayers up and I’m researching ways I can help. #EndSARS — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 10, 2020

In related development, the daughters of the President and Vice President, Zahra Buhari-Indimi and Kiki Osibanjo took to their social media to declare support for ongoing protest to end Police’s brutality once and for all.

Zahra Buhari-Indimi posted photo of clenched fists on her Instagram page.

Kiki Osibanjo did same with caption, “Police brutality must end now”.

Nigerian Youths however replied to their posts by asking them to tell their fathers directly instead of posting online, as it would be more effective.

Similarly, American Rapper Big Sean called for an end to Police brutality by SARS operatives.

Love to Nigeria, Nigerian roots!!! #EndSarsNow 🇳🇬 — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 10, 2020