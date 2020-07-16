Trial Set To Begin For e-SIM – MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria Plc has recently confirmed that they have been given a green light by the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) to begin trial for their ingrained SIM services on the Network.

MTN Chief’s Transformation Officer, Bayo Adekanmbi, gave confirmation to the recent development, during a media launch of the e-SIM, he said the the SIM, would be available only to specific number of persons; people with adaptable devices for that matter.

The SIM which would work for a one year period, will be issued to few early lucky customers that will be around when it will be launched.

According to the Officer, “the e-SIM boosts, and is embedded with features never been seen before in the telecommunication industry, features such as creating variety of profiles, coupled with the ability of adding several numbers to one e-SIM at a go.

Officer Adekanmbi further disclosed that the SIM would eventually turn out to be of great assistance mostly to individuals who prefers owning their personal lines for businesses, as well as possess different profiles on the SIM. Trial and Tourists alike would also benefit from it; as it will allow them the opportunity to keep a local subscription when next they visit the Country.

“The e-SIM, unlike other regular ones used in mobile phones, are built into devices and allows for an easy and flexible use of the Network”, he said.

In same development, the Company has advised intending users of the SIM that the process of registrating a regular SIM is further applicable and synonymous to registration done before using an e-SIM.

The Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue further stated that the Company is working as rapid as it can to get through the trial stages, so Nigerians can finally benefit from the services offered by the SIM.