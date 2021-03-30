Tribunal Dismisses ADP’s Suit, Affirms Obaseki

The Edo State governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Action Democratic Party, ADP, against Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State.

The petitioners filed a petition contending the outcome of the September 19, 2020, governorship election in which governor Godwin Obaseki was declared winner.

The petitioners argued that Obaseki presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the purpose of the election.

Delivering the judgment in Benin, Justice Suleiman Abubakar said the petitioners have not been able to prove their claims beyond reasonable doubts.

The tribunal unanimously dismissed the petition and affirmed Obaseki as the elected governor of the state.

