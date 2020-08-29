Tricycle Operators Denied Access From Major Roads By Kaduna Govt

Kaduna State Government has issued ban to individuals operating tricycle machines popularly reffered to by Nigerians as ‘Keke Napep’ access to use of major roads, saying that the decision was taken as it consolidates revamp of the transport sector in Kaduna.

Themselves ban announcement was given by the Director General, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Hajiya Aisha Sa’idu-Bala.

She said the roads which the tricycles operators were now banned from using is Kawo-Ali Akilu- Ahmadu Bello Command Junction routes.

According to her, the ban is set to be effective from the 31st of August, adding also that the Traffic Law Agency KASTLEA, would monitor and ensure that the operators don’t contravene the guideline.

Continuing, she stated that the state government has established a Licensing System that will make buses and tricycles operate in specific areas in the state.

“The new mode of operation will help a lot in reducing number of accidents recorded, allow for easy navigation around places in Kaduna and will help reduce tight traffic on state roads”, she affirmed.

She further stressed that the agency has since last month began registration for operation of tricycles, saying that registration would end September.

Meanwhile, expressing concern on the ban by the government, a tricycle operator, Simon Dauda said the development will no doubt bring about reduction in money attained from the business. He implored the government to reexamine the impact it has on Keke operators.