Troops Apprehend Bandit’s Informant, Rescues Woman

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, said the troops under the Sahel Safety Operation in Katsina State has successfully apprehended a bandit’s informant, freed a woman that was forcefully married by the marauder.

According to him, “the freed woman has been passed to the government, while the informant will be in supervision for now.

He stated also that the suspect, Saidullahi Adamu was apprehended by the troops at Garin Dodo village due to his connections with bandits that terrorizes the people occasionally.

“The rescued wife is constantly being abused by bandits, friends to the husband who suspects that she divulges information to security outfits”, he said.

During the past weeks, the operations carried out by the troops has rounded up a total of 16 bandits in the state. He added that the suspect later attested to be a mole for the bandits group who takes refuge in a forest.

In related development, the Acting Director also stated that the troops after carrying out operations in Zamfara and Katsina states, has successfully apprehended 22 bandits as well as their supplier of food items.

He further said that they also obliterated 8 camps used by the bandits in carrying out their heinous operations, while adding that 40 stolen animals were also recovered from the bandits by the troops.