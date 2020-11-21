Troops Arrest 27 Suspected Cult Members In Jos

By Idowu Maryam

A total number of twenty-seven suspected cultists have been arrested by troops of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State.

Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, Commander of the Task Force, who paraded the suspects at its headquarters in Jos on Saturday and there also caught drug dealers, who were also arrested during the operation and were handed over to the state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further action.

“All the suspects including six females were arrested when troops of the task force raided their hideouts in different parts of Jos including a hotel between November 17 and 20,” he said.

The Commander major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo reassured the citizens of the Armies’ commitment to a crime-free Plateau State especially during the forthcoming National Festival of Arts which is stated to hold in the state between November 23 and 28 as well as during the yuletide season.

“We shall continue to get rid of kidnappers, cultists and other enemies because there shall be no hiding place for them

Citizens are encouraged to provide useful information on criminals to enable us carry out or duty,” the commander stated.