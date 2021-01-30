Troops Destroy Bandits’ Camps, Rescues Four Kidnapped Victims

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike has on Friday rescue kidnapped victims including two women who were kidnapped on their way to their farms.

The women were rescued by Nigerian troops at Gwari village of Gwagwada District in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

According to the operational feedback from the troops to the Kaduna State Government, the women were saved after the troops on patrol tracked the criminals, engaged them in a fierce gun battle and forcing them to abandon their captives.

Meanwhile, police operatives relatedly rescued two persons who were abducted at Kurmin Idon axis of Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru Local Government Area.