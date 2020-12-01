Troops Rescue 39 Persons, Recover 69 Cows along Abuja – Kaduna Road – Kaduna Commissioner

By Onwuka Gerald

The Kaduna State Government announced on Monday that it has rescued 39 persons travelling from Sokoto to Onitsha including 69 cattle from armed bandits operating in different areas of the state.

The revelation was contained in a statement made by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to him, “The military halted armed bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria Roads on Sunday being the 29th of November and on Monday, 30th November 2020 respectively.

Part of the statement reads, “At Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road, Igabi local government, armed bandits shooting at motorists taking the route, were subdued by troops of 4 Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

“One of the bandits was neutralized as several others barely escaped with bullet wounds. Relatedly, the troops also came to the rescue 39 persons travelling from Sokoto to Onitsha from armed bandits.

“The troops are still trailing the bandits so as to uncover their main domain” the statement continued.

“The troops in another development reacted to a distress call about bandits attacking and rustling cattle in the same area. The troops swung into action and recovered 69 cattle and neutralized one of the bandits in the process.

Similarly, bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, were on Sunday thwarted by troops.

“The bandits were chased to Ungwan Tuta, and from there, contact was lost with the whereabouts of the bandits.

“According to the statement, on Monday, 30th November 2020, troops profitably dislodged armed bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja road. Unfortunately, however, a stray bullet fired by the criminals got to a driver and a passenger.

“Nigerian troops also rescued some passengers abducted by bandits around 7pm on Sunday on the Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kachia local government area”.