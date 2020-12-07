Truck Accident In Cross River Leaves Two Dead

By Onwuka Gerald

The bodies of two deceased persons were on Sunday fished out of the Yahe river in Yala Local Government Area, after the truck they were travelling with tumbled into the river.

The crash victims identified as Kierian Inaku and Friday respectively, were said to be close friends who were on their way to load sea sand for sale, after which their vehicle plummeted into the river killing them in the process.

An eyewitness, Oketa Eje said one of the victims, Kierian who was the truck driver asked Friday who sells drinks to journey with him to carry sand, and after which place his crates of drinks in the truck for their journey back.

Oketa Eje said he saw how the incident unfolded right from his farm at the bank of the river.

His words, “The truck tried to overtake another truck on the bridge, and in the process the other truck in order to avoid a hole on the bridge, veered to the left. To avoid hitting the other truck, the ill-fated truck went over the embankment and fell directly into the river”.

According to him, “The front tyres of the truck were still on the bridge but the back tyres were inside the water”.

Oketa continued that It remains a mystery how the truck could skid over the high barricade on the bridge and went directly into the river, adding that they have not experienced a case like that on the bridge”.

“The deceased have been deposited at the Lutheran Hospital Mortuary, Yahe”, he added.