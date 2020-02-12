Truck Kills Police Officer On Stop-And-Search Spot

A truck on Wednesday killed a police officer on a stop-and-search to death along Owerri-Okigwe expressway in Imo State.

The incident which occurred at Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state caused panic in the area.

At the scene, police officers were seen at the spot and a heavy gridlock had built up on the expressway as people surged to the scene of the incident.

The lifeless body of the police officer was seen on the ground but gun-wielding police officers did not allow onlookers to come close.

A trailer and other vehicles were seen around the scene of the incident but it was not clear as of the time of filing this report if the truck that killed the cop was among those parked at the scene.

A motorist told stated that the heavy-duty truck killed the officer after the cop had waved at it to stop.

He said that the trailer which was on a speed lane rammed into the police officer who was on the road.

He said, “A truck crushed him after he flagged it down and it refused to stop. The victim who was on a stop-and-search duty with his colleagues refused to run out of the main road. Other police officers went after the killer truck and driver but I am not sure if they were able to get him. This is tragic.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the command had been communicated.

He said, “We have just been told. I am just hearing it. Necessary action has been activated by the command. The command is saddened by the sad development.”