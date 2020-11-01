Truck Runs Into market In Ondo, 20 Feared Dead

Many people were feared killed in a road accident that occured at Ibaka area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday evening .

It was gathered that the accident involved a trailer which veered into a market, killing many people .

According to an eyewitness, the trailer loaded with bags of rice had a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and entered into a market where it killed many people.

The eyewitness said, “The accident occurred about 7.30pm, when the trailer loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market. About 20 people must have been killed because we have removed over 10 dead bodies under the trailer and many are still trapped under the trailer.”

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the crash said about eight persons had been confirmed dead.

He said, “ As we speak now eight people have been confirmed dead in the accident and we can still have more because we still have many people trapped under the trailer.”

The Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report.