COVID19: Canadian PM Unveils Details Of Emergency Response Benefit — To Provide $2,000 A Month For Up To 4 Months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed the details of the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) that is dedicated to those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit was announced on Wednesday, by Trudeau, via his official twitter handle, @JustinTrudeau.

According to Trudeau, the CERB will provide $2000 per month for the next four months to workers who have lost their income as a result of COVID-19.

“If you’ve lost your income as a result of COVID-19, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will give you $2,000 a month for up to 4 months. If you’ve lost your job – whether you worked full time, on contract, or were self-employed – you qualify for the benefit,” he tweeted.

Continuing, he said: “If you lost income because you’re sick or quarantined, if you’re looking after someone who’s sick, or if you’re home taking care of the kids – you qualify. And if you’re still employed but not receiving income because of COVID-19 – you qualify too. We won’t leave anyone behind.”

