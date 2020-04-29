Trump Explains Why The U.S. Has Over 1m Cases Of Coronavirus

President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has explained why the US has by far the largest number of COVID-19 cases, with more than one million confirmed infections.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump, on Wednesday, Tump said the US testing is the best in the world compared to other countries.

In his world:

“The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases!”

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than three million confirmed cases in 185 countries. At least 200,000 people have died.

The United States alone has more than one million confirmed cases – four times as many as any other country, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University.

The US also has the world’s highest death toll, with the number of fatalities approaching 60,000.

Spain, Italy, France and the UK – the worst-hit European countries – have all recorded more than 20,000 deaths.

In China, the official death toll is just over 4,600 from about 84,000 confirmed cases. Numbers for deaths jumped on 17 April after what officials called “a statistical review”.

Critics of the Chinese government have questioned whether the country’s official numbers can be trusted.

The country’s authorities have now lifted many of the stringent measures they brought in to bring the disease under control, including a ban on all travel to and from Wuhan – the first place to go into lockdown.

The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.

While more than three million people are known to have been infected worldwide, the true figure is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.

In Nigeria, 1532 cases of the virus have been detected, with 44 deaths and 255 people have been discharged.