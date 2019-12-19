Trump impeachment: President ‘red in the face and going off the rails’ after historic House vote

Donald Trump was described as being “red in the face and going off the rails”, as he angrily attacked Democrats moments after being impeached.

Determined to try and distract from the House of Representatives passing two articles of impeachment, the president organised a rally in the battleground state of Michigan, arranging to take to the stage as Congress’s lower chamber was tallying its count.

There, over the course of two hours, the president delivered a scorching attack on his political opponents, accusing Democrats of being controlled by the “radical left in Congress”, and of being “consumed with envy and hate and rage”.

He said their impeachment of him marked “a suicide march” for the Democratic Party.





“Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame,” he said in the town of Battle Creek, 130 miles west of Detroit.

He added: “It’s a disgrace.”





The president frequently works up a lot of energy during his rallies, and has long enjoyed the applause and cheers from his supporters.

On Wednesday, some suggested the passions had spilled over, even by Mr Trump’s standards.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who has frequently clashed with the president at press conferences, was monitoring events from Washington DC.

He told viewers of Mr Trump: “He’s red in the face and going off the rails.”

Images of the president did show him to have no small amount of colour in his face.

The White House had said the president would seek to spread a Christmas message in Michigan, and he did wish the crowd a “happy Christmas”.

He also sought to insist that becoming just the third president in history to be impeached, was of little concern to him.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” he said “I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time. It’s crazy… I’m not worried. I’m not worried.”

It is likely Republicans in the Senate will vote against the measures, allowing Mr Trump to remain in office and fight for reeleection.

Yet, his comments underscored how displeased he was, despite claims to the contrary.





“After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight the House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans,” he said.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting American democracy.”