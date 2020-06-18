Trump Lobbied China To Help Win 2020 Election, Former NSA Claims

Former National Security Adviser to United States President Donald Trump, John Bolton has raised a number of issues including a weighty accusation of the presidents call for China to assist him win the 2020 re-election.

Bolton who was fired in September by Trump over policy differences, also said that the U.S. president had expressed a willingness to halt criminal investigations to give personal favors to dictators he liked.



The Former NSA revealed this in his book which the US government currently sued to block him from publishing explaining that it contained classified information and would compromise national security.



His allegations reveals a clue to Trump’s conversations with China’s President Xi – Jinping which in one case, broached the topic of the U.S. vote providing an avenue for Trump’s critics to punch him further.



Excerpts from his book reads, “Trump then stunningly turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win.



“Bolton added that, “In the most in-depth, damaging portrayal by a Trump administration insider to date and just days after former defense secretary Jim Mattis accused the president of trying to divide America”.



“Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systematically about Trump’s behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different.

Although Trump’s administration had been strongly critical of China’s mass detention of mostly Muslim Uighur minority and other Muslim groups, Trump gave Xi a green light in that same meeting, Bolton said.

“According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do,” Bolton wrote, adding another top White House official said Trump made similar comments during his November 2017 trip to China.

Bolton cited an innumerable number of conversations in which Trump demonstrated “fundamentally unacceptable behavior that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency.”

The book also exposed the sometimes dim view that Trump’s advisers have of him. During a 2018 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Bolton says he got a note from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mocking Trump.

“He is so full of shit,” Pompeo’s note said, according to a Bolton excerpt in the Washington Post.

Although Trump is publicly critical of journalists, Bolton’s book quotes the U.S. president making some of his most alarming remarks to date. In a summer 2019 meeting in New Jersey, Trump allegedly said journalists should be jailed so they have to divulge their sources: “These people should be executed. They are scumbags,” according to another excerpt in the Post.

Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who led the prosecution of Republican Trump, slammed Bolton for saying at the time that “he’d sue if subpoenaed.”



However critics of Bolton say his accusation at the time does not make him any more patriotic since he declined to testify before the House inquiry when his disclosures could have been critical, adhering instead to White House guidance.

“Instead, he saved it for a book, Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot.” Schiff added.

Responding to Bolton, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in Senate testimony that Bolton’s account was “absolutely untrue.”

“I was at the meeting. Would I recollect something as crazy as that? Of course I would,” Lighthizer said. “This never happened in it for sure. Completely crazy.”

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany called Bolton “A misguided hawk on foreign policy, but a weak dove of an author” and, quoted Bolton previously praising Trump.

Trump responded to Bolton’s accusation in his tweet below;

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020